Minnesota museum holds 'Creepy Doll Contest'

But which doll is the creepiest of them all?
The History Center of Olmsted County is letting the public decide in their Creepy Doll Contest.
Staff members say their collection of creepy dolls has been around for years.
Families in the area have either donated the dolls or asked the museum to hold on to them.
This is an inaugural contest so the museum hasn't had a chance to come up with the origins or specifics of each doll.
One is definitely 169 years old and another is made with human hair, according to a staff member.
The public can vote on one of nine different dolls.
The winnner will be announced on Monday, October 28.