Minnesota woman's Christmas tree hack goes viral

A Minnesota woman has devised a plan to easily put away her Christmas tree, decorations and all, that will make putting them out next season a breeze!
Renae Krivitz used a roll of heavy-duty plastic wrap to wrap up the tree, with the ornaments still on, as tightly as possible.
She then carried it to storage like a big holiday sandwich.
Krivitz calls it a "time-saving Christmas tree invention," which is drawing both cheers and criticism online.
