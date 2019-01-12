U.S. & WORLD

Minnesota woman's Christmas tree hack goes viral

Minnesota woman's Christmas tree hack goes viral. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 12, 2019.

A Minnesota woman has devised a plan to easily put away her Christmas tree, decorations and all, that will make putting them out next season a breeze!

Renae Krivitz used a roll of heavy-duty plastic wrap to wrap up the tree, with the ornaments still on, as tightly as possible.

She then carried it to storage like a big holiday sandwich.

Krivitz calls it a "time-saving Christmas tree invention," which is drawing both cheers and criticism online.

