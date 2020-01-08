Missing Minnie doll that helped girl through surgeries has been found

On Saturday evening, Niki Dougherty-Ramirez posted a message to her Facebook page seeking help.
She says her daughter, Bryanna Ramirez, had lost her Minnie Mouse doll at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall around 6 p.m. that day.
Bryanna has a condition in which her brain is too big for her skull. She's had 40 brain surgeries since she was 18 months old, and at each one, Minnie has been by her side. It's a source of strength that disappeared Saturday.
"She's been there since day one and she's been there through everything with me," said 13-year-old Bryanna Ramirez.
"My daughter is beyond heartbroken. I hope we can find her. I can't imagine having to send her into the OR again without her Minnie. That is the only thing that helps her get through all that she goes through," Niki's message read.
But good news surfaced Tuesday night when Niki announced that Minnie was found.
"WE HAVE MINNIE!! WE HAVE MINNIE!! Thank you for all the shares and prayers. We appreciate each and every one of you!! This was one of the worst couple days. There were al many tear shed by all of us. Bryanna is soooooo ecstatic to have her in her arms again," said Nikki.
Many in the community came to Bryanna's aid, even Chick-fil-A, who said they would give free food for a year to anyone who located the doll.
"We will feed them free to a year," said Cyndi Winters, the store owner. "They can come in and have Chick-Fil-A everyday free for a year."
"Now she can eat and sleep again!!! This poor thing hasn't eaten in days. Thank you again so much," Nikki added.