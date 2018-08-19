Missing Lakewood teen found safe

A 16-year-old boy missing from Lakewood, Ocean County, has been found.Chaim Shraga went missing Saturday afternoon.There was a heightened concern for the teen because he is diabetic.The Lakewood fire department's dive team even searched Lake Shenandoah county park.Shraga was found more than an hour north in Paterson, New Jersey.It is unclear how he got there, or why he was there, but authorities say he appears to be okay.------