SOCIETY

Missing Lakewood teen found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing Lakewood teen found safe. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on August 19, 2018.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 16-year-old boy missing from Lakewood, Ocean County, has been found.

Chaim Shraga went missing Saturday afternoon.

There was a heightened concern for the teen because he is diabetic.

The Lakewood fire department's dive team even searched Lake Shenandoah county park.

Shraga was found more than an hour north in Paterson, New Jersey.

It is unclear how he got there, or why he was there, but authorities say he appears to be okay.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymissing teenagernew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TSA agent shows off his dance moves in viral video
Uber profits continue to rise with help of investments
Occupational Training Center in Burlington Township gives those with disabilities a chance to be independent
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
More Society
Top Stories
4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane
Driver killed after hitting utility pole, overturning in Mount Laurel
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Edgewater Park
Show More
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Vigil held for murdered mother in Holmesburg
1 dead, 3 injured following crash in Newark, Delaware
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
More News