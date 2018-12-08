Missing wallet found 4 years later at Hershey Park

A wallet is back in the hands of its owner four years after he lost it at Hershey Park.The wallet fell from Jon Anson's pocket as he rode a rollercoaster.Anson canceled his credit cards, got a new drivers license, and never thought he would get it back.But recently, a Hershey maintenance crew discovered the wallet.Anson commended the worker who tracked it down.Anson says there are gift cards in the wallet that he can now use.------