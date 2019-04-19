Society

Misspelled school crosswalk leaves people shaking their heads

DORAL, Fla. -- An ironic misspelling outside a school in Florida had dozens of people stopping by and taking pictures at a crosswalk.

Swapping the "H" and the "O" city workers misspelled the word "school" leaving people scratching their heads.

Soon enough, the mishap went viral with many saying the workers had one job.

City officials thanked the community for bringing the misspelling to their attention and are now working on repainting it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridau.s. & worldroad repair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News