Society

Mobile grocery store will help provide healthy food in South Jersey

By
VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Food insecurity has been growing during this pandemic, so has the access to fresh healthy food.

On Tuesday, Virtua Health rolled out a first-of-its-kind mobile grocery store to improve food access in Camden and Burlington counties.

It's a 40-foot retrofitted bus called the Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. The bus was donated by NJ Transit.

"There are many areas in the counties we support that are considered food deserts, where people don't have access to healthy, affordable food. With this bus we can take it to those communities that are the most vulnerable," said Dennis Pullin, president and CEO of Virtua Health.

Virtua also says this pandemic has sent many families in economic despair. Help and resources are more critical than ever.

They saw a similar program in Minneapolis and they were inspired to bring a below-market, mobile food store here to South Jersey.

The Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store will visit senior centers, places of worship, low-income housing complexes, and other locations where Virtua has identified a need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyfoodsocietycommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia
'This is not a joke': Philly man spends 63 days on ventilator with COVID-19
WATCH: Our America - the story of Phil and Kirra Clark
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
Show More
Excitement building for first-time voters
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pennsylvania confirms its first positive COVID-19 cat
More TOP STORIES News