Mobile grocery store will help provide healthy food in South Jersey

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Food insecurity has been growing during this pandemic, so has the access to fresh healthy food.On Tuesday, Virtua Health rolled out a first-of-its-kind mobile grocery store to improve food access in Camden and Burlington counties.It's a 40-foot retrofitted bus called the Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. The bus was donated by NJ Transit."There are many areas in the counties we support that are considered food deserts, where people don't have access to healthy, affordable food. With this bus we can take it to those communities that are the most vulnerable," said Dennis Pullin, president and CEO of Virtua Health.Virtua also says this pandemic has sent many families in economic despair. Help and resources are more critical than ever.They saw a similar program in Minneapolis and they were inspired to bring a below-market, mobile food store here to South Jersey.The Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store will visit senior centers, places of worship, low-income housing complexes, and other locations where Virtua has identified a need.