Molson Coors Canada to develop cannabis-infused products

A beer company is investing in marijuana.
Molson Coors Canada, one of the world's best-known breweries, is entering a joint venture with a Canadian cannabis company.
Their goal is to develop non-alcoholic cannabis-infused products.
This all comes as Canada loosens its restrictions on marijuana.
According to USA Today, the cannabis-infused drinks likely won't be on shelves until next summer.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbeermarijuana
societyu.s. & worldbeermarijuana