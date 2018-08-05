U.S. & WORLD

Molson Coors Canada to develop cannabis-infused products

Molson Coors Canada to develop cannabis-infused products.

A beer company is investing in marijuana.

Molson Coors Canada, one of the world's best-known breweries, is entering a joint venture with a Canadian cannabis company.

Their goal is to develop non-alcoholic cannabis-infused products.

This all comes as Canada loosens its restrictions on marijuana.

According to USA Today, the cannabis-infused drinks likely won't be on shelves until next summer.

