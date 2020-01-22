Society

Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A creative momma custom-made playsets for her 3-year-old daughter who loves Target.

Renee Doby-Becht of Milwaukee transformed her daughter Ariah's playroom into a miniature Target store, complete with a Starbucks café.

Doby-Becht told Good Morning America she received "so many positive comments" from "mainly moms" after posting photos of the playroom to a Facebook group. As of Wednesday, her Facebook post was shared more than 9,000 times.

She said she used a Melissa and Dog "Fresh Mart Grocery Store" playset as her base for the Target cash register and repurposed Ariah's storage cube for the Starbucks.



The playroom now includes details like gift cards, clearance tags, an "Employee of the Month" photo (with Ariah's picture, of course) and a realistic-looking Starbucks menu, courtesy Ariah's graphic designer aunt.

Doby-Becht's former elementary school teacher even handmade a Starbucks apron.

"I'm happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I'm probably more excited about it than her)," Doby-Becht posted to Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmotherhoodstarbucksu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in Target parking lot triple shooting
Police ID man found inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Police investigate claim that Gritty assaulted 13-year-old
Video captures melee inside Montco Wendy's before shooting
Man freed after 28 years in prison after conviction vacated
13 alleged members of violent sex trafficking gang in Reading charged
Chicago-based developer bids $240M for South Philly refinery site
Show More
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Officials release sketch of man killed by car in Chester
AccuWeather: Clear And Cold
Man, 18, faces 10 years in shooting death of NJ girl, 15
Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees
More TOP STORIES News