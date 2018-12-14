HOLIDAY

Mom of 11 wins Live's Holi-Yay shopping spree

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago area woman who is mom to 11 children and grandmother to another 13 has some extra spending money this holiday season thanks to Live with Kelly and Ryan. (Live with Kelly and Ryan)

NEW YORK --
A Chicago area woman who is a mom to 11 children and grandmother to 13 has some extra spending money this holiday season thanks to Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The show held their Holi-yay! contest inviting people to nominate someone they know who deserves to have their gift list funded with a $10,000 gift card to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

A woman named Chloe wrote to the show about her mom, Maribeth Harvey, who has a Christmas list of about 50 people!

Harvey, who is a widow, tries to keep the Christmas spirit alive. In addition to playing Mrs. Claus, she volunteers wherever she can. She makes soup for the hungry. She knits hats and leaves them for the homeless. She has a need to give back.

She found out that she won the shopping spree on Friday's show. Watch the video to see her reaction.

For more Live with Kelly and Ryan, please visit KellyandRyan.com.

MORE FEEL GOOD HOLIDAY STORIES:

Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism in Texas

Mall Santa Claus kneels before World War II veteran, says Christmas is about 'sharing gratitude'

WATCH: Airport stops as national anthem is sung for children of fallen service members

Kid Rock pays off $81,000 in layaways at Walmart

Firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges holiday shoppers to pillow fights

25 Ways to get in the Christmas spirit in 25 days
Related Topics:
societyLive Kelly and Ryanholidayfeel goodgood newsholiday shoppingparentingNew York City
HOLIDAY
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More holiday
SOCIETY
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax in California
Final exam question causes controversy at California State University, Long Beach
More Society
Top Stories
High school student killed in New Castle Co. crash
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Pederson: Wentz questionable vs. Rams, will not need surgery
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Quadruple shooting inside Philadelphia barbershop
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Show More
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Philadelphia schools to start after Labor Day next year
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Rain Later Tonight, Wet Weekend
More News