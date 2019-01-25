SOCIETY

Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school becomes assistant county attorney

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
The single mom of five who went viral after posting her graduation pictures from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law has been appointed assistant county attorney.
Ieshia Champs first went viral in 2018 when she posted her graduation photos with her five children.
KTRK-TV reports, Champs will work as assistant county attorney in the Children's Protection Practice Group.

Champs, who has experienced periods of homelessness, was sworn in on Jan. 9.

"Ms. Champs is an inspiration to all who are faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life," County Attorney Vince Ryan said. "We are fortunate that her path has brought her to our office where she can continue to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Children's Protectives Services in Harris County."

Champs' story has resonated with people across the country. She has appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News.

"It is truly an honor to work among such amazing attorneys and to be a part of the Harris County Attorney's Office," Champs said.

The Children's Protection Practice Group represents the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in actions involving abused and neglected children in Harris County, Texas.

