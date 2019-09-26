Tennessee mom says 5-year-old son with autism was punished for hugging at school

A family in Tennessee says their five-year-old son with autism was punished at school for hugging.Summery Putnam says she got a call from her son Nathan's teacher saying he was overstepping his boundaries.She says he was being accused of sexual activities after she was told he hugged a child and kissed another on the cheek."If you don't understand how autism works, you'll think he's acting out or being defiant, but that's not the situation. To bring something like this against a child, a special needs child, really he doesn't understand what he's done wrong," Putnam says.The family says because of his autism, sometimes Nathan has trouble with boundaries, even though they explain to him that he's not allowed to hug and kiss classmates.Still, the teacher submitted a report to the department of child services.