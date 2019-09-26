Society

Tennessee mom says 5-year-old son with autism was punished for hugging at school

A family in Tennessee says their five-year-old son with autism was punished at school for hugging.

Summery Putnam says she got a call from her son Nathan's teacher saying he was overstepping his boundaries.

She says he was being accused of sexual activities after she was told he hugged a child and kissed another on the cheek.

"If you don't understand how autism works, you'll think he's acting out or being defiant, but that's not the situation. To bring something like this against a child, a special needs child, really he doesn't understand what he's done wrong," Putnam says.

The family says because of his autism, sometimes Nathan has trouble with boundaries, even though they explain to him that he's not allowed to hug and kiss classmates.

Still, the teacher submitted a report to the department of child services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismschoolbig talkersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware
Triple shooting under investigation in West Kensington
Eagles treat students to dinner after shooting school football game
Parents searching for answers as vaping deaths rise
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
N.J. store clerk arrested for pointing gun at suspected shoplifter: Police
Show More
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Washington insider weighs in on possible Trump impeachment
New Hope teacher charged with sexually abusing student in 2005
1 injured after aircraft incident at airport in Bridgeton, N.J.
More TOP STORIES News