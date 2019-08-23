Society

Mom slams NY Giants 'no lap ticket' rule after asked to pay full price for infant

A mother says she wasn't allowed to bring her 3-month-old baby into a New York Giants game unless she paid for his seat.

Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee said on Facebook her family went to a game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and presented their tickets at the gate.

She said she was stopped and forced to buy a full price ticket for her infant because there are no "lap tickets."

She said since her child is an infant he physically cannot sit in a seat and she is also breastfeeding.

Zadoyko-Bartee said she believes this policy is discriminatory against mothers who have babies that are exclusively breastfed.

The New York Giants policy is that all guests must have a ticket to enter the stadium.

This is not a MetLife policy as they mention for all other events including New York Jets football games, kids under 34 inches tall can enter for free.

The policy states:

The New York Football Giants policy is that all guests must have a ticket to enter the Stadium. For all other events including New York Jets football games, children up to 34" inches in height may enter MetLife Stadium free of charge but must share a seat with an accompanying ticketed adult. Occasionally, for some non-NFL events, another policy will be in place.
