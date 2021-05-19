hometown hero

Montco guardsman deployed last year comes home to help fight pandemic

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Guardsman deployed last year comes home to help fight pandemic

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week's Hometown Hero is answering the call to serve both her country and community.

Between her full-time job at a nursing home and two deployments with the Air National Guard, it's been a tough year for Lansdale's Jennifer Robertson. But she's not letting that break her spirit.

"We didn't know when we were going to get out," said Robertson, a master sergeant who was deployed to Djibouti, Africa in January 2020.

"It turned from it being 180 (days) to 200 and a lot," she said of her deployment. She was locked down during the spring and summer because of the pandemic while the war against COVID-19 was also brewing at home.

"I felt helpless. I felt helpless that I couldn't be there to help my team that was going through so much. I mean we had a whole other war going on here," she said.

In August, she finally got clearance to come home, but the travel day kept being pushed back.

"I don't care if I have to stay down here a month, I'm not going back until I got you," her husband said of that time.

The joy of their eventual reunion was short-lived. Within days, Robertson was back to work at Brittany Pointe Estates in Lansdale. She said she could feel the stress of the pandemic immediately.

Months after finally coming home, Robertson was called on to serve her country again. This time it was much closer to home, but the danger of the mission was still very real. She was called to protect the US Capitol after the insurrection.

"Protect our country and maybe negate something that evil from happening again," she said. "Again, it was only supposed to be a three-day event through the inauguration. (It) ended up being another two weeks down there."

Months later, now in late May, spring has brought a rebirth and Robertson's world feels a bit safer.

"It's a whole new game. It's a beautiful thing to witness too, the reopening," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyair national guardcoronavirusfeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Couple retires from hospital together after decades of service
Home helper provides friendship through pandemic and beyond
'Hope One' bus helps sheriff vaccinate hundreds without home
Physician assistant saves lives recovering organs for transplants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens dead, 2 others injured in Kelly Drive crash
NJ community rallies around family after fire destroys home, kills dogs
Gunfire erupts on basketball court, 2 injured including teen
Amendments to limit governor's power approved in Pennsylvania
Dad seeks justice after daughter killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
Principal, good Samaritan track down owner of lost class ring
Drug investigation underway after 3 found dead in Bethlehem hotel
Show More
Mother pleads for driver who hit her 6-year-old son to come forward
Eagles rookie RB gets strength from brother who suffered stroke
Boy, 15, shot in arm after altercation with group: Police
Philly Zoo's new dinosaur exhibit takes you back in time
House votes to create panel to probe US Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News