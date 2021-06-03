Montgomery County launches new initiative to address substance abuse

MONTOGMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County is launching a new initiative to help people suffering from substance abuse.Pennsylvania's attorney general and the county's district attorney were joined by other officials to lay out the details of the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative.People seeking addiction treatment can now ask for help at a police department or be referred to treatment instead of facing arrest for a range of misdemeanor crimes."Today, my office, together with the district attorney Steele and police and law enforcement standing behind me, is here with a very simple message: Turn to us for help," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.The goal is to get people into treatment, reduce deaths, overdoses, and crime associated with substance abuse.