U.S. & WORLD

More than 1,000 Santas hit the streets in Kosovo for charity race

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a thousand Santas hit the streets in Kosovo's capital Sunday to help out their neighbors. It was the third year of an increasingly popular holiday-themed race in snowy Pristina benefitting local families. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo --
More than a thousand Santas hit the streets in Kosovo's capital Sunday to help out their neighbors.

It was the third year of an increasingly popular holiday-themed fun run in snowy Pristina benefitting local families in need ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Many of the runners donned red hats and jackets like those worn by Santa, with some even sporting long, white beards.

Event organizer Jusuf Islami told the Associated Press that the race has grown in size each year, adding that the money raised this year was enough to support 500 families. Islami described the event as a "humanitarian mini-marathon."

As Santas young and old crossed the finish line, many cheered as Islami, dressed as Santa Claus, proposed to his girlfriend.

Jusuf Islami proposes to his partner Hana during the 3rd Santa Claus run in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaysanta clausrunningu.s. & worldeuropefun stufffeel goodcharity
U.S. & WORLD
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Beware of this Netflix scam email
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery
Police officers in Camden deliver toys to families in need
Allentown property owners facing possible tax hike in 2019
Pennsylvania State Police search for missing 85-year-old woman
More Society
Top Stories
Police ID suspect in murder of mother of newborn
Fight erupts at Philly Hip Hop Awards
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Stolen nativity scene pieces recovered in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Drying Overnight
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Show More
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
More News