Mother, Daughter both graduate from University of Wisconsin on Mother's Day

It's was a mother's day weekend that mom and daughter won't soon forget.

The pair graduated college, together, from the University of Wisconsin.

Stephanie Brandsma earned her bachelor's degree to become a social worker following in her own mother's footsteps.

Shelby Brandsma works in the same field and went back to school, 23 years later, to earn her Master's degree.

Mrs. Brandsma said Katie Couric inspired her to go back to school when she spoke at her son's graduation in 2015.

And now Stephanie plans to pursue her own Master's degree, to be just like mom.
