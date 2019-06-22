WeddingFail: Mother-in-law wears wedding gown to son's ceremony

My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress to my wedding. So, yeah, top that one, Twitter. #weddingfail @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/IjqvnXT6Ps — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 19, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5314178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The couple said they were not the ones to call police. In fact, they didn't even know he was arrested until the next morning.

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- A bride took to Twitter to share a picture with the hashtag #weddingfail.The photo shows Amy Pennza standing alongside her mother-in-law, who just so happened to show up in a dress similar to hers.Pennza says that she never thought to ask what her mother-in-law was wearing, so she was unaware of the dress until she arrived.The mother-in-law says she did not do it to be rude, or embarrassing. However, she found a good deal and didn't want to spend a lot of money.