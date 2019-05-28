Motorcyclist has one-man dance party on Georgia highway

KENNESAW, Ga. (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was caught on camera showing off some serious dance moves on a Georgia highway.Driver Vanessa Burrell captured the one-man dance party at a stoplight while heading home from work on Friday.The motorcyclist, who was wearing a multi-colored cape, jumped off his bike and placed his cell phone on the bumper of the van in front of him.He then recorded himself busting some dance moves before grabbing his phone and driving away.