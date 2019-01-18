A Vietnam veteran is being buried in South Jersey today, Friday, January 18, 2019, but he has no family. So an Atco funeral home is asking the public to come and honor him and his service.Seventy-seven-year-old Peter Turnpu died last month at his home in Waterford, Camden County.With no family, he was set to be buried in a potter's field.However, funeral director Leroy Wooster decided the man deserved more so he's asking people to celebrate Turnpu as he's laid to rest.Everyone is welcome to a service at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 350 Provinceline Road in Wrightstown.Mourners are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m. for a procession to the graveside at 2 p.m.------