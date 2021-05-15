MOVE bombing victims remains thought to have been found, Mayor Jim Kenney says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10630012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Jim Kenney said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley decided to cremate and dispose of the remains of the MOVE bombing victims several years ago.

PHILADELPHIA -- The remains of the MOVE bombing victims that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney thought to have been cremated and disposed of, have been found, according to officials.Philadelphia's top health official was compelled to resign Thursday after the city's mayor said he learned partial human remains from the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization had been cremated and disposed of without notifying family members.The announcement of Farley's ouster came on the 36th anniversary of the MOVE bombing by design, after Kenney consulted victims' family members. Among the 11 slain when police bombed the organization's headquarters, causing a fire that spread to more than 60 row homes, were five children.Late Thursday, a crowd gathered at an intersection near the block where the bombing happened. Dressed all in white, MOVE members read a minute-by-minute account of the bombing and the confrontation that led up to it: Philadelphia police, attempting to serve warrants on four members and evict the rest of the Black back-to-nature group from its headquarters, bombed it, igniting fuel for a generator.Some in attendance Thursday shouted "shame," and "grave robber."The city has hired a law firm to investigate and has agreed to include lawyers for the victims' families in the process.