games

New 'Ms. Monopoly' game celebrates women's empowerment

Hasbro is releasing a new version of an iconic board game to encourage female players, awarding them more money than men in certain instances.

"Ms. Monopoly" is being released to celebrate women's empowerment. Instead of trading in real estate, players invest in women's inventions. Under the rules, female players get more money. When "passing go," women get $240 in Monopoly bucks while men collect $200.

The game brands itself as 'the first game where women make more than men."

This new game comes after Hasbro got criticized for "Monopoly Socialism", a game that started debate for what was seen as the company's flippant handling of socialism. Hasbro released "Monopoly for Millennials" last year.

"Ms. Monopoly" is available for preorder starting Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygames
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAMES
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Pinball Hall of Fame: One of the Most Overlooked Attractions in Las Vegas
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
Louisville, Kentucky conducting city wide treasure hunt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Show More
Fire company reinstated in Haverford Twp., parting ways with member
Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
TN high school paints over bathroom mirrors
Fire damages Chester County tire garage
More TOP STORIES News