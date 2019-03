PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers are mourning the loss of a legend Wednesday morning.Bob Shannon passed away in his sleep at the age of 71.Shannon was the captain of the award-winning Quaker City String Band for 36 years.He served from 1972 to 2008, and captured the first prize captain's honor seven times.Shannon has been described as a true ambassador of mummery.Funeral arrangements have not been announced.