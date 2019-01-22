The Mummers will once again strut their stuff during Mardi Gras this year, but there are some changes in store for this year's event.It's moving from Main Street Manayunk to South Philadelphia where it will be held indoors.Rain or snow, you will get to enjoy the long-standing tradition of mummer pageantry.The 2019 Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras will be held at the 2300 Arena on Swanson Street on Saturday, February 23.You will need to buy a ticket for the event, which range in price from $9.95 to $24.95 for VIP admission.------