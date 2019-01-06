Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5008337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More details of deadly crash involving Mummers members. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

The Mummers took to the street for an emotional tribute.The South Philadelphia String Band Association shared video on Facebook of a performance in honor of several of their members who died in a collision at 7th and Packer last week.Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Ferry and 35-year-old Kelly Wiseley were among the victims.They had just gotten engaged this past Christmas.Thirty-one-year-old Dennis Palandro also lost his life.His wife, Nicole, is recovering in the hospital.The driver of the car that hit them is facing charges in the case.------