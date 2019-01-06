Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Mummers took to the street for an emotional tribute.
The South Philadelphia String Band Association shared video on Facebook of a performance in honor of several of their members who died in a collision at 7th and Packer last week.
Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Ferry and 35-year-old Kelly Wiseley were among the victims.
They had just gotten engaged this past Christmas.
Thirty-one-year-old Dennis Palandro also lost his life.
His wife, Nicole, is recovering in the hospital.
The driver of the car that hit them is facing charges in the case.
