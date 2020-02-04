Society

Mural in New York City honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- There's a new tribute in New York City to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the mural in downtown Brooklyn since Friday.

The piece shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.

When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.

The mural is one of several works of art popping up around the country to honor the NBA star and his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartkobe bryanthelicopter crashabc7ny instagrammural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Group armed with guns breaks into rec center, films video
Bucks Co. man working under car killed when jack fails: Police
Investigation: Shortage of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Body of possible 'thrill-seeker' found on top of train
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
All-clear after fire, hazmat at Montco chemical plant
Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Building it Better Together: Changing Neighborhoods
Philadelphia begins the switch to LED lights
More TOP STORIES News