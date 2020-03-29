Coronavirus

Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

By David Wright
Staying home, quarantined, isolated -- this is the world we now live in with the novel coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to cope amidst trying times has turned into inspiration for some.

VIDEO: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

From the Italian serenades, and balcony concerts, people are taking music to a whole new level.

Musicians with the Toronto symphony performed Copeland's "Appalachian Spring." Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic played Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and many others sang together through video chat.

RELATED: San Francisco residents sing from balconies to lift spirits during COVID-19 crisis

Music is a universal language bringing harmony, humanity, and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusmusicu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Stopping the stress of working from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly COVID-19 cases hit 890; SEPTA announces reduced schedule
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Stopping the stress of working from home
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Gritty's tips on self-quarantining, favorite meals, hygiene and how to stay connected
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
More TOP STORIES News