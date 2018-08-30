Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing Texas doorbell solved

The mystery behind a bizarre video of a partially-dressed woman ringing a doorbell while in restraints has been solved.Texas police say the woman was a victim of domestic violence, and is now safe.Clues came to light when police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot himself.He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Police connected the dots after the woman was mentioned in a suicide note.She was not at the scene, but has been located.The question still remains as to why she was wearing those restraints.------