Mystery of shackled woman ringing Texas doorbell solved

Neighbors in Sunrise Ranch say they didn't even know about the woman who was living among them.

The mystery behind a bizarre video of a partially-dressed woman ringing a doorbell while in restraints has been solved.

Texas police say the woman was a victim of domestic violence, and is now safe.

Clues came to light when police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot himself.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police connected the dots after the woman was mentioned in a suicide note.

She was not at the scene, but has been located.

The question still remains as to why she was wearing those restraints.

