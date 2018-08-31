NAACP issues travel advisory after deadly police shooting near Dorney Park

The Allentown NAACP has issued a travel warning to minorities for part of Lehigh County.It comes after concern that the South Whitehall Township police do not know how to deal with people of color.The NAACP says the advisory was necessary after two incidents in the township.In one, a Whitehall Police officer killed a man seen jumping on cars near Dorney Park.That officer has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter.Township officials call the warning unwarranted.------