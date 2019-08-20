Nashville influencer under fire after posting professional photos of motorcycle accident on Instagram

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WPVI) -- People often joke -- if it's not on Instagram, did it even happen?Good question for a lifestyle blogger in Nashville who documented her recent motorcycle accident in a series of seemingly professional photos.The first photo in the series shows Tiffany Mitchell before the crash.She explains that she misjudged a curve and her bike went off the road.Turns out her photographer friend was driving alongside her, taking photos of her at the time.That friend continued to take pics after the crash, and Tiffany posted them in her Instagram story.She says she was shaken and only had minor scrapes.Social media erupted, with people questioning why someone would do this.She's been accused of glamorizing accidents and insulting people who get injured.She has since taken the whole post down.