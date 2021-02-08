Society

National AIDS Memorial launches virtual quilt exhibition honoring Black lives lost to AIDS

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO -- A virtual art exhibition debuting Sunday, on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, is building public understanding of the virus's impact on Black Americans.

The National AIDS Memorial has curated dozens of blocks from the Memorial Quilt that tell the stories of Black Americans whose lives were affected by HIV and AIDS.

"This virtual exhibition shares stories of hope, healing and remembrance to honor Black lives lost to AIDS," said a Saturday statement from John Cunningham, Executive Director of the National AIDS Memorial. "Our hope is that it helps raise greater awareness about the ongoing struggle with HIV and the impact systemic barriers have to positive health outcomes, particularly among the Black community."

"They're going to see children, men, women, some famous people," says National AIDS Memorial board member Lonnie Payne. "Some activists who have done things even though they were living with HIV/AIDS to move our dialogue further along to say how insidious HIV and AIDS has been to the Black community."

The exhibition is online through March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthvirtual viewing partysocietyarts & cultureaidsu.s. & worldrace in americacovid 19 pandemicsciencecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, but more snow on the way
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Philly officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
School District of Phila. teachers won't be mandated to report to classroom
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pa.'s 2022 Senate race
Show More
Memorial service for John Chaney to be held Monday
Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans
Snowstorm didn't stop Montco residents from getting vaccine
Man shot inside Philadelphia Mills Mall: Police
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News