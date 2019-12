PEARLAND, Texas -- A Texas police department is taking a different approach this year for kids who didn't quite make the cut for Santa's nice list. The naughty kids won't get coal this year, but instead they'll get mugshots with Santa.The Pearland Police Department's youth training program is hosting a "Mugshots with Santa" event on Saturday, Dec. 14.Families will be able to choose between a variety of booking signs to include on their mugshot, such as "Texting addict," "Aggie fan" and "Refuses to nap."The youth program provides training for high school students and young adults that are interested in law enforcement careers.