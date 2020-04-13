Coronavirus

Navy reports first coronavirus death from USS Roosevelt crew

By Robert Burns
WASHINGTON -- A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died Monday of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, adding to setbacks for the sidelined aircraft carrier.

The sailor, whose name and other identifying information were not publicly released pending notification of relatives, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in "isolation housing" along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On April 9 he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a local hospital's intensive care unit.

The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the Navy's civilian leader, Thomas Modly, to fire the ship's captain on April 2. Five days later, after flying to the ship and delivering a speech in which he insulted the skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticized the crew for supporting Crozier, Modly resigned.

As of Sunday, 585 members of the Roosevelt crew had tested positive for coronavirus. Nearly 4,000 crew members had been moved ashore.

An investigation of the Roosevelt's coronavirus outbreak and related events is ongoing. The carrier has been docked at Guam since March 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff host cities, virtual draft, player concerns and more
Freebies for healthcare workers during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch in effect for entire 6abc viewing area
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Utility crews across region bracing for Monday's storms
COVID-19 related deaths top 500 in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Preparing for strong storms during COVID-19
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
Pa. school using lab to create face shields for health care workers
At least 18 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
More TOP STORIES News