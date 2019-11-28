Turkey cooking tradition continues at Cacia's Bakery in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This has been a South Philadelphia tradition going on now for more than 50 years at Cacia's Bakery.It's all about the brick oven inside the bakery at West Ritner and Mole streets.People have said it cooks the turkey perfectly, with the meat falling apart when ready.Some people waited in line last year for two hours, everyone arriving with turkeys already seasoned and stuffed.They drop it off and then come back around noon or 1 p.m. to pick it up.There is no confusing which turkeys belong to whom, as each bird is numbered and labeled.This tradition has picked up over the years. It started with neighbors running out of space in their ovens and they would bring their turkeys to Cacia's.