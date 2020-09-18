halloween

Will COVID-19 affect trick-or-treating? Tri-state area officials weigh in

By
HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- October is fast approaching, and typically, children start thinking about Halloween. But the big question is, will it be different this year because of COVID-19?

The answer may depend on where you live.

In Hammonton, New Jersey, some of the homes on Birch Drive are already looking spooky.

Last year, Action News visited the same block as they celebrated Halloween a day early.
Halloween celebrated early in Hammonton, New Jersey. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on October 30, 2019.



Residents believe trick-or-treating can be done safely this year, and the community says they need it more than ever.

"I think we can have it safe. It'll be fun," said neighbor Lindsay Triboletti.

"I feel like we can make it work. We wear masks anyway for Halloween. I think the kids are looking forward to it and the parents are. We've had a lot taken away from us this year," said Ellen Lauletta.

READ MORE: Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around

Other neighbors like Shay Lauletta is one of the early decorators.

"We can still make it safe. Individualize it and keep our distance," she says.

Anthony Mento also agrees.

"We can adult this thing and keep everything safe distanced. We can make some kind of walkway to the steps," he says.

Hammonton Mayor Stephen DiDonato says a decision on Halloween will be made on the 28th of this month.

READ MORE: Harshmallow: COVID-19 prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

The State of New Jersey says at this point they have no official guidance yet, but in a press conference last week, Governor Phil Murphy said it will go on.

In Philadelphia, it appears trick-or-treating will happen, as well. The Philadelphia Health Department released a statement saying, "Because Halloween is not a singular event, it would probably be impossible to ban or cancel it."

Officials with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania also say they're working on guidance.

As for the State of Delaware, the health department says it will be putting out guidance, but Halloween and trick-or-treating will go on.
