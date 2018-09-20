U.S. & WORLD

Neighbors want naked man to put on clothes in Florida town

Residents on a Florida street want one of their neighbors to do one simple thing: wear clothes when he is outside.

Neighbors in the town of Stuart say they have spotted the man doing just about everything from yard work to car repairs while completely nude.

Several people called the sheriff's office.

Deputies told them as long as he isn't touching himself inappropriately, there is nothing they can do since he is on his own property.

"Have some respect for the neighborhood. Kids catch the bus here. It's wrong," neighbor Charlie Estes said.

Some neighbors say they plan to talk to the man to see if they can work out some kind of compromise.

