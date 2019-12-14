Society

New app keeps tabs on nannies

A new app is designed to keep an eye on babysitters and nannies, but some are calling it a creepy kind of sitter surveillance.

The app called Stroller Patrol and here's how it works.

Parents and their childcare providers sign up for the free app. The nannies upload a picture of themselves and can be seen by anyone who signs up.


If a user sees the nanny misbehaving, the random "patroller" can report them, which sends a picture of a text directly to the child's parents.

Parents can also track a nanny's location in real time.

The app's creator says she came up with the idea as more and more nanny-shaming Facebook pages popped up.

She said those pages violate privacy and publicly embarrass both nannies and the children they care for.

The app is all about safety, the creator said.
