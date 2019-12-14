New app keeps tabs on nannies

A new app is designed to keep an eye on babysitters and nannies, but some are calling it a creepy kind of sitter surveillance.The app called Stroller Patrol and here's how it works.Parents and their childcare providers sign up for the free app. The nannies upload a picture of themselves and can be seen by anyone who signs up.If a user sees the nanny misbehaving, the random "patroller" can report them, which sends a picture of a text directly to the child's parents.Parents can also track a nanny's location in real time.The app's creator says she came up with the idea as more and more nanny-shaming Facebook pages popped up.She said those pages violate privacy and publicly embarrass both nannies and the children they care for.The app is all about safety, the creator said.