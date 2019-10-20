Society

New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign

GLENDORA, Miss. -- A new bulletproof memorial to Emmett Till was dedicated Saturday in Mississippi after previous historical markers were repeatedly vandalized.

The brutal slaying of the 14-year-old black teenager helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago.

The 14-year-old African American teen was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955, hours after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. His body was found in a river days later. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, said the new marker was dedicated Saturday.

RELATED: Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced

Members of Till's family, including a cousin who was there the night Till was kidnapped, attended the ceremony at the site where the teen's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.

This is the fourth historical marker at the site. The first was thrown into the river. The second and third signs were shot at and riddled with bullet holes.

Weems said the markers were placed as an attempt to acknowledge the truth of what happened there and hopefully spark "new conversations."

"For 50 years nobody talked about Emmett Till," Weems said.

"I think we just have to be in making make sure that Emmett didn't die in vain."

Two of Till's cousins, the Rev. Wheeler Parker and Ollie Gordon, attended Saturday's ceremony, Weems said.

Parker had traveled with Till in the summer of 1955 from Chicago to the Mississippi Delta to visit relatives.
