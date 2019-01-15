New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'

SOCIETY

New Gillette advertisement takes on #MeToo topics and asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'

Gillette is making waves for its new ad that draws inspiration from the Me Too movement.

The razor company is long known for its "The Best A Man Can Get" slogan, but now they're asking "Is this the best a man can get?"

The almost two minute video tackles issues like bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity.

