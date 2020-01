EMBED >More News Videos Fans gathered at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday night to pay their respects after the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in Mid-City.The mural, located on the corner of Pickford Street and Vineyard Avenue, features their faces with the words "Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy's Girl."The father and daughter were among the nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.Tributes continue to pour in and makeshift memorials have been popping up across Southern California since the tragedy.