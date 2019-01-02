SOCIETY

New law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms in New York

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
In New York, fathers will have changing tables in men's restrooms.

KTRK-TV reports, the new 2019 law changes the state's building code to require new and renovated buildings with public bathrooms to provide changing tables in both the women's and men's restroom.

The move comes after a photo of a dad changing his child's diaper on the floor of a restroom went viral.

SQUAT FOR CHANGE: Photo of dad and baby on floor sparks call for diaper-changing stations in men's restrooms
Photo shows how diaper-changing stations in men's restrooms are still too rare. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 2, 2018.



