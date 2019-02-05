SOCIETY

New luxury apartment set to open in 2019 in Rittenhouse Square

EMBED </>More Videos

New luxury apartment set to open in 2019 in Rittenhouse Square. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An Action News crew put on their hard hats for a look at a construction at the site of Rittenhouse Square's newest luxury apartment building.

It's called The Harper, and it's going up in the 100 block of South 19th Street.

Developers say The Harper will also have a restaurant and a bakery, as well as a park.

The Harper is scheduled to open later this year.

It's named after James Harper, Rittenhouse Square's first developer.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly news
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
N.J. becomes 4th state to approve $15 hourly wage
South Jersey students host annual Super Bowl hoagie sale for great cause
Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction for Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Trolley, Paratransit bus and SUV collide in SW Philly; reports of injuries
AG: N.J. sheriff's deputy had sex with teen, posted video online
Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Trial for fmr. Radnor official charged with child porn begins
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
U-Haul driver comes to aid of shooting victim in North Phila.
Inmates charged in prison riot claim abuse in lawsuit
Show More
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
Charities praise 'Man of the Year' Chris Long's off-field work
More News