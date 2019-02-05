An Action News crew put on their hard hats for a look at a construction at the site of Rittenhouse Square's newest luxury apartment building.It's called The Harper, and it's going up in the 100 block of South 19th Street.Developers say The Harper will also have a restaurant and a bakery, as well as a park.The Harper is scheduled to open later this year.It's named after James Harper, Rittenhouse Square's first developer.-----