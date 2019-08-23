disney

New 'Moana' attraction 'Journey of Water' coming to Epcot, Disney announces at D23 2019 Expo

This artist rendering provided by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products shows "Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana,'" a newly announced Epcot attraction. (Disney Parks, Experiences and Products)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- "Moana" fans, get ready: Disney has a "Moana"-themed attraction in the works.

The company announced Thursday at D23, its biannual fan expo in Anaheim, that "Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana,'" is coming soon to Walt Disney World in Florida as part of a larger multi-year transformation of Epcot.

Disney hasn't released many details about the attraction, but the company said guests will be able to "interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting." It's the first theme park attraction based on the film, Disney said.

2016's "Moana" is about a Polynesian teenage girl who embarks on a journey to save her island people and revive ancient wayfinding traditions. The film spent several weeks atop the box office charts and grossed nearly $650 million worldwide.

Click here to see all of the Disney announcements from the D23 2019 Expo

More broadly, Disney said the Epcot transformation will "make the park more Disney, more family, more timeless and more relevant to the millions of guests who visit each year." Later this year, Walt Disney Imagineering will open an exhibit in the Odyssey Events Pavilion showcasing the future plans for Epcot.

At D23, Disney also revealed "Avengers Campus" as the name of the forthcoming superhero-themed land in development for Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, and the company announced "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," an immersive vacation experience coming to Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytheme parkfloridad23moviesdisneymovie newsu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
DISNEY
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
2 men sought in North Philadelphia carjacking
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Show More
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
US stocks plunge as Trump-China trade war escalates
More TOP STORIES News