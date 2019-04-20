Society

New scam offers Medicare recipients 'free' at home DNA test kit

Officials say scammers are now offering "free" at home DNA testing kits to Medicare recipients in order to steal their identity and private information.

People in California, Kentucky and Nebraska have reported falling victim to the scam.

They say someone calls, asking if they have relatives with cancer, and if they're willing to take a DNA test.

Authorities say not many people realize it's a con after handing over their Medicare number because they still receive a DNA kit in the mail.
