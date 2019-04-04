Society

New social media challenge has Texas officers posing in bluebonnets

Spring in Texas means it's time for the state's favorite flower to bloom.

With bluebonnets appearing all over the state, police officers in north Texas have started a new challenge with other local law enforcement agencies.

The #BackTheBlueBonnets challenge photographs officers posing on bluebonnets.

The Grapevine Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page showing officers posing in their uniforms on bluebonnet fields.

Each post has racked up over 200 shares and more than 300 comments.



