Society

New wearable chair allows you to sit wherever, whenever

Don't have anywhere to sit? Standing room only can be a thing of the past thanks to new wearable chairs.

Creator Astride Bionix says the invention may change the way people travel, commute and will change the way we think of our workspace.

It's called LEX and is designed as "an extension of your body" that lets you sit with a perfect posture and make your backpack feel weightless.

It wraps around your waist and thighs with a seat attached to the rear with two metal legs.

It is supposed to only take you 30 seconds to get seated.

The chair is 3 pounds and is said to be able to support 265 pounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
6abc holding N.J. town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic
2 teens shot near Chester High School: Police
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
Show More
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
More TOP STORIES News