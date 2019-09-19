New wearable chair allows you to sit wherever, whenever

Don't have anywhere to sit? Standing room only can be a thing of the past thanks to new wearable chairs.Creator Astride Bionix says the invention may change the way people travel, commute and will change the way we think of our workspace.It's called LEX and is designed as "an extension of your body" that lets you sit with a perfect posture and make your backpack feel weightless.It wraps around your waist and thighs with a seat attached to the rear with two metal legs.It is supposed to only take you 30 seconds to get seated.The chair is 3 pounds and is said to be able to support 265 pounds.