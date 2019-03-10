Society

Newly-released video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious

Newly-released video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on March 10, 2019.

Newly-released video shows a Denver police officer knocking a handcuffed man unconscious.

The incident happened after a bar fight last April.

Off-duty Denver Police Corporal Michael Oestman handcuffed Kevin Watson and sat him in a chair in the basement of the bar.

Watson responded by cursing and spitting at Oestman.

That's when the situation escalated.

Some residents said officers should never react that way.

Because of a plea deal, Oestman will not go to jail.

He is still on the force while an internal investigation is taking place.

