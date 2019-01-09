SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffvideo gameu.s. & worldhelicopterbuzzworthysocial mediaKansas City RoyalsMissouri
SOCIETY
NJ young woman hurt in crash gets help from community
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
National Constitution Center to host Sensory-Friendly Sundays
6abc Loves the Arts: Peter Serkin celebrates 70th birthday with PCMS show at Kimmel
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect flees after pursuit, crash on I-95 near Phila. Int'l Airport
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis
White House tries to hold jittery GOP in line on shutdown
Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City
MLK Day of Service 2019 plans announced for Philadelphia
Show More
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Dick Vermeil: Give more credit to Eagles' coaches
More News