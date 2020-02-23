NICU nurse caring for baby also cared for father 33 years ago at New Jersey hospital

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- When a man's son was born prematurely, he found some comfort after stumbling upon an old and unexpected friend: The same NICU nurse who took care of him as a baby is now caring for his son.Zayne Caldwell was born 10 weeks premature at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.Nurse Lissa McGowan has been caring for baby Zayne in the neonatal unit. Her experience dates to back at least 1986 when, amazingly, she cared for Zayne's father David in the NICU after he was born six weeks premature."I feel that I was put in the right place at the right time," McGowan said.Baby Zayne's mother discovered the connection while looking through her fiancé's baby book."She was going through it and basically saw the picture, saw the resemblance and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, who is this?'" Caldwell said.The family believes this wild coincidence could be a blessing from David's mother, who passed away."It makes me feel like my mom is watching over us and basically watching over her grandson and sending this angel on earth to basically watch over her grandson like she watched over me 33 years ago," he said.Lissa McGowan said working in the NICU is a "scary world" but said being able to bring this family comfort is wonderful.And Caldwell said this connection helps his family feel better when they need to leave Zayne at the hospital."It's hard enough leaving him here every day, going to work, coming back. We can rest assured that he's OK just knowing that this team is phenomenal," he said.